Researchers believe antidepressants could eliminate Alzheimer's

Antidepressants may stopthe formation of Alzheimer-related brain plaques.

Researchers at WashingtonUniversity School of Medicine found mice and adults who were given theantidepressant sold under the brand name ‘Celexa', experienced a significantdrop in the production of amyloidal beta, the main problem in brain plaque, whichis a risk factor for Alzheimer's.

Researchers say it's tooearly to prescribe antidepressants to prevent Alzheimer's...but they do say itsure is an idea worth studying more.

This study was publishedin ‘Science Translational Medicine' , and was conducted at WashingtonUniversity School of Medicine and the University of Pennsylvania.

