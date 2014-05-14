Coalition opportunity to stop youth from drinking and drunk use

According to governmentrecords, about 5,000 kids, under the age of 21 die as a result of underagedrinking, every year.

Teresa Alvarado is from Starcare, and they areleading a coalition to help fight alcohol and drug abuse among our youth. She says it's a problem they're seeing inkids as young as 12, many of whom say alcohol is easy to get.

"They tell us, 'We get itfrom mom, we get it from dad, we get it from my uncle or my older sister, myolder brother'. And so as the brain develops mobility, memory, just general,being able to make healthy decisions later on in life, um, those cells mightnot be available for them when they're 25, because they killed the cellsdrinking alcohol or doing drugs before the age of 25, before their brain wasdeveloped all the way."

If you'd like to get involved in thiscoalition to prevent drug and alcohol abuse in our youth, parents and young peopleare invited to attend a first meeting this Monday, May 19th, from 6:00p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Virginia College Building at 5005 50thstreet, near slide.

