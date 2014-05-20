Does your sunscreen protect you? Experts say maybe not

We'veheard so many skin cancer stories that most of us are big believers now in thepower of sun screen. But a new report warns that not all of them containthe SPF protection promised on the label.

Thestudy in consumer reports tested 20 brands of sunscreen, and only two providedthe protection listed on the bottle. And that's because although the FDA requiresmanufacturers to test their own products. But, the agency does not check toverify the results.

Consumerreports say the two that were labeled correctly were Coppertone sensitive skinand Bullfrog water sport instacool. Both of which were labeled with an SPF of50.

Tosee all the sunscreens that were tested, just go to www.consumerreports.org.

Copyright 2013 KCBD.All rights reserved.