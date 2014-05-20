Researchers at Auburn say flying might be hazardous to your immune system

If you're flying thisholiday weekend, you may want to pack some wipes when you hear what researchersat Auburn University found.

After testing the armrests, tray tables and window shades, they found bacteria can linger for dayson those surfaces. MRSA germs on the pocket behind the seat hung on for a week,and e-coli lived for 96 hours on an arm rest.

These were not planes inuse. And all the bugs were planted, and tested later to see how long they couldlive.

Airline officials sayplanes are disinfected every night and before every departure.

But, the study says newpassengers cough and sneeze new bugs onto those surfaces. So, the best you cando, is wash your hands often.

