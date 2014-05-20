Addiction specialist says marijuana is more dangerous than people think

More than 3 percent of Americans age 12 and older said they'd used chewing tobacco or snuff in the past month, according to a recent federal government report.
It may not be for everyone, but a new study suggests that the smooth stride of a gentle horse may help stroke survivors regain lost mobility and balance years after their brain attack.
For the first time since the U.S. government began tracking e-cigarette use among American youth, a new report shows fewer teens are vaping.
A new discovery could give root canal patients a reason to smile. Researchers say they've found a way to create new blood vessels that could help these teeth last longer.
When seasonal allergies strike, what remedy is right for you? The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has some answers.
Your Mom may have been right about broccoli's goodness. A small study hints that a substance in the crunchy veggy may help some with diabetes get better control of their blood sugar.
A flu shot is the best way to avoid getting sick, but new research reveals the vaccine doesn't work as well for people who are obese.
