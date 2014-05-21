New research says e-cigarettes might not be so bad

We've heard a lot of negativesabout e-cigarettes, mainly concern that they could become a gateway for kids tostart smoking.

But, a new study, and it'sa big one, finds a big positive for smokers trying to kick the habit.

British researchersinterviewed nearly 6,000 smokers trying to quit without help from a doctor. They found 1/5 of those using e-cigarettes were able to quit,compared to only one-tenth of those who used nicotine patches or gum.

This study was publishedin the journal called ‘Addiction', and it was not funded by any e-cigarettecompanies.

Copyright 2013 KCBD.All rights reserved.