Is beer a healthy meat marinade? Experts say yes

It's well understood thatcharred meat from the flames of a cook-out can include carcinogenic chemicals, butaccording to a report in the ‘Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry', youcan cut your risk of char build-up, by marinating your meat with beerfirst.

"Dark beer worked thebest, but you could use any beer, lighter beers, and non-alcoholic beer workedas well," says Chef Robert Brener, with Johnson and Wales University.

Leaner cuts of meat willalso drip less fat, with less of a chance for flames to build.

And one more tip. If youif you'll clean the grill before you begin, so you won't add the leftover bitsof charred stuff to your next meal.

