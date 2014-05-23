Xanax abuse: experts say it is on the rise

Agovernment report shows a sharp rise in emergency room visits linked to themisuse of Xanax, a commonly prescribed sedative.

Thenumber of ER visits for Xanax abuse more than doubled between 2005 and 201, reachingnearly 125,000.

Thegovernment says although Xanax is safe and effective medication when used asdirected, the combination of Xanax with powerful painkillers or alcohol isespecially dangerous, because it can cause some patients to stop breathing.

This study comes from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental HealthServices Administration.

