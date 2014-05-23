Could pregnancy affect the songs you like? Experts say yes

We all know women are"different" when they're pregnant, and it turns out that musicaffects them differently too.

A study in Germany, publishedin ‘Psycho-Physiology', found women who are pregnant had a stronger reaction tomusic than women who are not pregnant. And that for some reason, pregnant womenexperienced a greater drop in blood pressure when listening to soothing music, anda higher spike when listening to songs they described as irritating.

Something you might wantto keep in mind if you're trying to pacify a mother-to-be in your family.

