Girl Scouts now taking a stand against e-cigarettes

The girl scouts are takinga stand against thin mints. And we're not talking about the cookie. Instead we'rereferring to the newest flavor in e-cigarettes.

The girl scouts are justone group among many fighting the makers of the flavored nicotine used inelectronic cigarettes. It has joined general mills and tootsie rollindustries in threatening legal action for using their brand names like 'thinmint', even ‘cinnamon toast crunch', or 'tootsie roll' among the flavorsmarketed for e-cigarettes.

The FDA has proposedregulating e-cigarettes, but with no mention yet of banning fruit or candyflavors.

