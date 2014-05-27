What other weapon, besides sunscreen, you can use to protect your child this summer

Warm weather brings moreopportunity for outdoor fun.

Dr. Richard Lampe,Chairman of Pediatrics at Texas Tech, says remember helmets protect the brainin bike and scooter accidents, but he says something else is good for thebrain, inside

"You can't be active all the time. You need totake a rest. And one of the ways is to exercises the brain. So, books, reading,are very good break to take from outdoor activities. Our brains are stilldeveloping as children are growing and it helps not only their language skills,but just helps them with their overall knowledge."

Dr. Lampe suggests what hecalls a very good website for parents to use as a helpful resource in childdevelopment. Just go to healthychildren.org.

Copyright 2013 KCBD.All rights reserved.