Cialis over the counter...could happen sooner than you think

A popular and perhapsembarrassing drug for men could soon become available without a doctor'sprescription.

Eli Lilly and company hasstruck a deal with a French drug maker to sell an over-the-counter versionof Cialis…if approved by the FDA.

The move is intended tohelp those who suffer from impotence, easier access to treatment, also cuttingdown on the illegal online sales of fake or stolen Cialis.

But experts say approvalwill be difficult, since drug makers will need to prove first that men can takethe drug safely without a doctor's guidance.

