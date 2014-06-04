Could your memory trouble be linked to your high blood pressure?

High blood pressure couldbe the reason for another problem as we age, memory trouble.

That's according to a newstudy in ‘Neurology'. Researchers at theNational Institute on Aging followed more than 4,000 people in their 50s, and againin their 70s, using blood pressure checks and brain scans.

They found those withhypertension in middle age, had smaller brain volumes 20 years later, and didworse on tests of memory and thinking.

So, the experts say that'sjust one more reason to get blood pressure under control as early as possible.

