Could learning a second language slow down your mental aging? Experts say yes

A new study suggestsexercising the mind to learn a second language may help slow down normalcognitive decline associated with aging.

Researchers in Scotlandanalyzed data on more than 800 people who were given intelligence tests earlyin life, and then again when they were in their 70's.

The study found those wholearned a second language, even in adulthood, had significantly better brainfunction later in life compared to what would be expected from their baselinetest as children.

The study was done at the University of Edinburgh (UK) and published in the Annals of 'Neurology'.

