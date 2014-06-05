Texas Tech Pain Symposium

It's estimated 100 millionAmericans suffer from chronic pain. That's according to the National Instituteof Medicine.

If you are one of those,the good news is your doctor may find a new treatment option for you, afterattending a national pain symposium this weekend at Texas Tech.

Dr. Miles Day, ananesthesiologist, says they've been offering this for 31 years, and every year,there is more to learn about treating chronic pain.

"It's the art of medicine,not a science, so we're always learning, or developing new techniques toaddress pain components, so if we can, we take kind of the forefront type ofprocedures, bring them in to Lubbock, teach them at our symposium, so, like yousaid, those physicians can go back to communities and use those techniques tohelp their patients."

The 31st annualPain Symposium starts tomorrow morning, Friday, June 6th. It runsfrom 6:45 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 7th, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30p.m., and Sunday, June 8th, from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

It is intended only forhealth care providers. If you have not registered already, you can still dothat at the academic classroom building in the morning. For moreinformation, you can email myra.jones@ttuhsc.edu

