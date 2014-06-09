Could the Pap smear be out of date? Researchers saying maybe not

The Pap smear has been the gold standard of cervical cancerscreening for the past 60 years, but studies have shown the newer HPV-DNA testcan spot more cases.

Some researchers say conducting both tests can better find themost pre-cancerous cases, but researchers at Boston University Medical Centersay whichever test doctors and their patients choose is not really asimportant, as how often patients are screened.

The majority of cervical cancer cases are in women who have missedgetting that test regularly. New guidelines from theAmerican Cancer Society suggest that between the ages of 30 and 65, womenshould be screened for cervical cancer every3 years.

The research was done at Boston University Medical Center, and thearticle was published in the ‘Annals of Internal Medicine’.

