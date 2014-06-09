Women and conflict: why some researchers say it could save your life

There's no doubt that arguing with friends is unpleasant andstressful. Now a new study finds social conflicts may be particularly harmfulto women.

Middle-aged women who reported more episodes of friend-relatedaggravation, disappointment or criticism, had significant jumps in bloodpressure that never decreased.

This effect was not seen in men or among women over 65.

Researchers say this may be because younger women may still haveother job and children related stresses, while older women have learned toavoid negative people and situations.

Negative interactions withchildren or spouses had no effect on blood pressure.

This study was led by researchers at Carnegie Mellon University,and published in ‘Health Psychology’.

