Sunscreen Slip Ups

Are you getting the mostout of your sunscreen? The American Academy of Dermatology recommends choosinga sunscreen that is SPF 30 or higher, and make sure it is labeled 'broadspectrum'. Which means it protects against both UVA and UVB rays.

But even if you buy the bestprotection, it turns out, one of the most common mistakes is you may not beusing enough.

"You must put on oneounce of sunscreen, that's the amount in a shot glass, to cover your wholebody. Most people don't put on that much. If you're putting it on too thin,you're not getting an SPF 30, you're getting more like an SPF10, so sometimesit's easier to put on a higher potency to get you to 30, but you want to put ona nice, thick coat," says dermatologist Dr. Melissa Piliang.

Dr. Piliang adds thatanother common mistake people make, is they wait to put on sunscreen when theyget to the pool or the beach. Instead, you need to put it on at least 10 or 15minutes before you go outside to give it a chance to absorb in the skin. Then,don't forget, sunscreen should be reapplied at least every 2 hours, especiallyif you're swimming or sweating in the heat.

By the way, if you havethe same bottle of sunscreen you've used for years, that's a common problemtoo. Be sure to check the expiration date. If it's expired, it's notgiving you any protection anymore.

