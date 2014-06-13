Red Wine Memory

We've heard many timesthat a glass of red wine a day could be good for the heart. Now, studies areshowing it could also help your mental health.

"They're still doingresearch on this, and it looks promising it can help you have better memory.Granted, after three glasses of wine that may not be true. On the other side ofit, you don't want to drink too much red wine. It's a 22% risk reducing fordementia, and also just help remember things," says dietician CharlynFargo.

According to a studypublished in the journal of ‘Neuroscience', the compound in red wine,resveratrol, can help boost the memory.

But you can find that inother sources if you prefer not to drink wine. Resveratrol is also in redgrapes, peanuts, blueberries and japanese knotweed.

