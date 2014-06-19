Vein Payment

A student from Lund Universityin Sweden is about to cash in on an amazing idea that could change the world.

He's developed a biometricsystem to pay for products, by scanning the veins in your hand. All you have todo is enter the last four digits of your phone number, then place your hand ona scanner. The process only takes five seconds to complete.

"The vein pattern inyour palm is unique for each individual person and the four last digits in yourphone number is because people want a moment to just look at the display andmake sure the amount is correct before paying," says Fredrik Leifland, theinventor and founder of Quixter.

Right now, the Quixterbiometric device is only used in stores on his college campus. But there arealready plans to grow beyond that. Liefland predicts our veins will become astandard method of payment within the next five years.

