CDC Anthrax Exposure

The Centers for Disease Controlannounced today that approximately 75 of their staff members working at their Atlantaheadquarters may have been exposed to live anthrax.

It happened after anincorrect procedure failed to inactivate live anthrax samples to safe levelsfor handling. Lab workers who later worked with the samples used inadequateprotective equipment.

Also, procedures in atleast two or three effected labs may have released anthrax spores into the air. The CDC says the risk of infection is still low under the circumstances,but they are taking aggressive steps to treat those who were possibly exposedwith protective courses of antibiotics.

Labs and hallway areaswere thoroughly tested and decontaminated.

The CDC has launched aninternal investigation to determine why the correct procedures were notfollowed.

