Teen Straight Talk...breaking the ice between parents and their kids

This is the seventh year that the Texas Tech School of Nursing will provide “Teen Straight Talk”, targeting young people from age 9 to 18.

Its mission is to curb teen pregnancy in this area, and to offer an ice breaker when it comes to sensitive subjects, like the birds and the bees.



“The idea is to start a conversation between parents and children to say here are the facts, what you choose to do as a family, is your responsibility, nor for us to tell you what to do," says Dr. Sam Prien, and OB/GYN at TTUHSC.



Each teen will leave with a "his or her book" covering adolescent issues, from bullying to sex to self-esteem.



You do not need to register. Just show up at the academic classroom building one week from Saturday on the 18th, from 1 to 4:30.



For more information, you can email Kathleen.mcpherson@ttuhsc.edu, or call 743-5637.



