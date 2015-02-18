I Beat Pete: Pancake Plinko

If there's one thing I love, it's bacon so I was pumped to put on a bacon outfit for this week's I Beat Pete challenge of Pancake Plinko.

You take a disc or pancake and let it slide down the pegs into a scoring system. The first to 10 wins.

The Pancake Festival with bacon and sausage is this Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Civic Center.

I entered this challenge with a 2-4 record in 2015 and I'm 342-415 lifetime.

Watch and see if I was sizzling like bacon or if I fell flat like a pancake.

If you have a challenge idea, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com.

