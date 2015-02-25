I Beat Pete: Sports Jeopardy

This week's challenge took us to Lamesa to play Jeopardy with kids in the Aim High Project.

Topics included: basketball, football, volleyball and golf. Answers were from professional sports and Lamesa's Sports History.

Do you know who holds the record for the most touchdowns in the NFL or most 3-pointers in the NBA?

How would we fare coming up with the right question and then in Double Jeopardy, doing some unknown challenge with ping pong balls?

The 2015 record so far this year is 3-4. We hope a win wasn't in Jeopardy on this week's I Beat Pete.

Copyright 2015 KCBD. All rights reserved.