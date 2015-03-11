I Beat Pete: Facing State Champion Lubbock Christian

On I Beat Pete, I love honoring State Champion teams by doing a challenge with them.

Some of the big wins I remember were beating the Estacado boys and Sudan Girls basketball teams and defeating the Lubbock Christian softball team after they won the TAPPS State Title.

This week, the KCBD Sports Staff faced the Lubbock Christian Girls basketball team who won the 3A State Title Saturday in Mansfield. It was their second title in three years.

Two years ago Alesha Robertson was the coach. This time it was Craig Mitchell.

Since the team has won two of three titles, this week's challenge was making two of three three-pointers.

Lubbock Christian won the State Title thanks to making 3s. Could they beat Pete making two of three threes? Take a look at the challenge.

In coming weeks, look for challenges with the State Champs from Trinity Christian and the State Runner Ups from Shallowater.

