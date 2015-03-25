I Beat Pete vs Trinity Christian: The Trilogy

It is so hard to make a State Tournament in High School athletes, much less win it. If it was easy, everyone would do it. However, the Trinity Christian Lady Lions have won 3 straight TAPPS Class 4A State Titles.

That has earned them a 3rd straight challenge against the KCBD NewsChannel 11 Sports Staff. The challenge making a free throw, 3 pointer and shot from the 10 foot volleyball line the quickest.

This year is the rubber match as it's 1-1 after the last 2 challenges.

In 2013 after Trinity Christian won the State Title. In front of the School, we dominated them winning 9-2. In 2014 after the Lady Lions roared to win State again, we underestimated them and they shocked us. The loss haunted me so much, I text Coach Ammons back in November begging him to win State so I could right the terrible wrong.

Trinity Christian won a 3rd Straight Title in 2015 so here we are for the winner take all challenge. I wanted to win this one bad. If you're wondering, should Trinity Christian win a 4th title, we will have a whole new challenge in 2016.

The challenge lived up to all the hype as both sides played well and wanted to win for hoop supremacy.

Take a look at the I Beat Pete video and watch what happened.

