I Beat Pete: Blindfold Wheelbarrow Racing in Crosbyton

This week on I Beat Pete, brought to you by Slim Chickens, we headed to Crosbyton. They have a tractor factor show on Saturday with a reenactment and an Easter egg hunt for the kids.

The course was brutal, with cones you had to circle around and others you had to weave in and out of. With the pusher blindfolded, it was up to the rider to give great directions.

On Crosbyton's team, Nathan Childers, who just signed with Eastern New Mexico to play football and Chiefs football Coach Brannon Rodgers. Crosbyton had a sensational 12-1 run in 2014.

Graciously helping me out was Crosbyton's Bobby Childers, who signed to run track at Wayland Baptist. With KCBD NewsChannel 11's Adam Doyle also taking part, we hoped to improve on out 4-8 record so far in 2015.

