I Beat Pete: Tractor Football Challenge

Oh John Deere! This week's challenge is riding on a tractor and throwing footballs at rings as you pass by trying to score points.

It's all to promote the Antique tractor show out in Close City this Saturday starting at 9 a.m.. If you don't know where Close City is, its right outside of Post in between US 84 and US 380 on FM 399.

We took on Steve and David Norman, who were looking to drop our 2015 record to 5-9.

Watch this week's challenge and if you have a challenge, contact me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

Please note I am booked up months in advance to if you have a challenge for a timely event, contact me ASAP and maybe you'll get to say I beat Pete!

