I Beat Pete: Heel Goal Kicking

This week on I Beat Pete we are wearing high heels for a good cause.

This Saturday is the 8th annual Walk A Mile in Her Shoes event with registration starting 9:30 a.m. at the courthouse.

Voice of Hope uses this event to get men to come out and march and speak out against sexual assault.

We'd be kicking heel goals (no football, just kicking and letting the heel fly) against the Lubbock District Attorney Matt Powell and Assistant District Attorney Jaret Greaser, who was the Red Raiders kicker back in the late 90's.

It's a heely good challenge for a great cause this week on I Beat Pete.

