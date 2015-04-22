I Beat Pete: Bubble Ball Soccer

This week's challenge on I Beat Pete is new to Lubbock: Bubble Ball Soccer at Premier SportsPlex. Getting inside a bubble to play soccer, expect to be hit and go flying if you have the ball or are moving towards the ball. It's bubble trouble.

The action is fast and furious so quarters are only 6 minutes long. You'll have a new appreciation for bubble wrapping your packages that you mail out.

Looking for my 4th straight win, I hope I don't have my bubble burst this week.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

If you have a timely event, email months in advance as the challenge schedule is packed.

