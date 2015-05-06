I Beat Pete: Water Expo Challenge

With the 2nd annual Wolfforth Water Expo this Saturday, I Beat Pete Challenge #769 was a tough water conservation challenge.

Maybe a physics major could figure out the best strategy. Using a hand pump to get water out of a 35 gallon drum, you put it into an 18 gallon bucket that had plenty of holes in you. Your 5 person team had to plug the holes, conserve water and carry the bucket through a slalom course dumping it into a 35 gallon drum. Once that drum overflowed with water your time would stop.

The Frenship team of 5 made several trips together until Cole Fontenot singlehandedly carried the bucket through the course himself.

My team felt quick hand pumping was the key to winning.

Watch and see who's strategy was the best.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is holding the Wolfforth Water Expo from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. May 9 at Frenship High School. “Water - It Matters” is the theme for this year's free event.

The event is free and open to the public. Speakers, exhibitors, and vendors will provide a wide range of information about xeric landscaping, water conservation in the home and landscape, rainwater harvesting, and other water-related subjects. Walter Drop, the Expo Mascot will be on hand as well as several food trucks.

For more information, contact Vikram Baliga at 806-775-1740, Vikram.Baliga@ag.tamu.edu or go to www.facebook.com/wolfforthwaterexpo.

Copyright 2015 KCBD. All rights reserved.