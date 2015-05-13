I Beat Pete: Facing former Red Raider Manny Ramirez

This week on I Beat Pete brought to you by Slim Chickens, it's my 770th challenge. I was honored to take on former Red Raider Manny Ramirez. Manny was recently traded from the Denver Broncos to the Detroit Lions.

Manny is hosting his 3rd annual 3v3 Basketball Tournament in Earth Texas on May 23rd so we shot 3's using basketballs and footballs.

You would think making a football three-pointer would be way tougher than a basketball 3.

Check out the challenge and if you'd like information about Manny's basketball tournament, email his wife Iris at f619@foundations619.com

If you have a challenge for me, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

