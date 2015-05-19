i Beat Pete: Helicopter Golf Ball Drop vs. Sheriff Rowe

I was super excited for this week's challenge as I got in a helicopter for the first time ever. I faced Lubbock County Sheriff kelly Rowe in a Helicopter Golf Ball drop out at LakeRidge Country Club.

We each had a bucket with 96 colored golf balls and 2 white golf balls. We would fly over a hole and let the balls fly. Whoever had the closest colored ball to the hole would win a point and then we would play out the 2 white balls with our initials on them for 2 additional points.

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is holding their 2nd annual Helicoper Golf Ball drop September 21st at 11am at LakeRidge Country Club. They are selling 600 golf balls. Each ball is $10. The 3 in or closest to the hole will win a gun. The money from this event benefits the Concerned Citizens for Veterans and the Lubbock Sheriff's Employee Association. To buy a golf ball, call Cpl. Trena Reeves at 806-775-1496.

Wait till you see what happened in the challenge. It was a thrill just to ride in the helicopter.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com