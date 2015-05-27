I Beat Pete: Pastor Eddie Trice challenge

This week, I headed out to Levelland the brand new Oxy Sports Complex which has several baseball and softball fields. It's located over by the Mallet Event Center, another impressive facility.

We did a challenge to honor Pastors Eddie and Pat Trice for their 35 years of service, all at South Plains Church in Levelland.

For their 35 years, we threw footballs, basketballs, baseballs and softballs from 35 yards out trying to land the ball on a 3 foot target for 2 points or touch and roll past the target for a point.

It was a tough challenge as I looked for a record tying 9th win in a row.

South Plains Church is having special services Sunday to honor Pastor Eddie and Pat Trice. Ronnie Trice will preach at the 10:30 a.m. service and Jessie Duplantis will do the 6 p.m. service. Coffey Anderson from Nashville Star will provide music in both services. Pastor Eddie has asked me to MC the 6pm service. South Plains Church is located at 1421 E. Cactus Drive in Levelland.

Watch the video and see who had the Winner's edge in this week's challenge.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

