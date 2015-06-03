I Beat Pete: Blondes vs. Brunettes

Looking to win 10 challenges in a row for the first time in 18 years of I Beat Pete, we headed up to Plainview for a Blondes vs. Brunettes Challenge.

The 2nd annual female flag football game will be June 12 at 6 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium in Plainview. Money raised goes to the Alzheimer's Association.

We played a 3 on 3 game. I was quarterback for my team. Take a look at the video and then come out and support these ladies as they play football next Friday in Plainview for a great cause.

Copyright 2015 KCBD. All rights reserved.