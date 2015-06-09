I Beat Pete: Bubble Hockey vs. former Cotton Kings

With the NHL's Stanley Cup Finals underway between Chicago and Tampa Bay, this week on I Beat Pete, I looked to start a new winning streak playing a Best of 7 Stanley Cup Finals challenge in bubble hockey against former Lubbock Cotton Kings.

Lubbock's hockey team played from 1999-2007 going 245-218 in eight seasons.

Several Cotton Kings still proudly call Lubbock home so we played bubble hockey on the porch of Slim Chickens on 4th Street.

The bubble hockey team of the former Cotton Kings had super ambassador for the sport of hockey Paul Fioroni. He was trying not to be the first four-time loser on I Beat Pete. He's lost shooting pucks at me, playing bocce ball and coaching t-ball.

Mike Hibert racked up over 380 penalty minutes with the Cotton Kings in his three seasons in Lubbock an an enforcer.

Lance Leslie was the Cotton Kings all time Goalie wins leader with 58 in his three seasons with the team.

Chris Due was the Cotton Kings Media Relations Director.

I teamed with Edward Stander to take on the former Cotton Kings in this best of 7 bubble hockey challenge. Check out the video.

In the real Stanley Cup, Tampa Bay leads Chicago 2 games to 1. Game 5 can be seen on NewsChannel 11 Saturday night and if needed Games 6 and 7 will be on KCBD NewsChannel 11 next Monday and Wednesday.

If you have a challenge for me, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com.

