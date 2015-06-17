I Beat Pete: Backyard Challenge vs. Westwood Church

This week, we headed out to Westwood Church for a backyard challenge. Located at 87th and Upland in Lubbock, Westwood Church is starting a Backyard Sunday School for kids all summer long. It's fun, but also learning about God.

We had a throwing challenge as we took aim with pool noodles, footballs and frisbees trying to throw them through colored rings for points. Red Rings were worth 5, Blue 3 and Green 1.

Westwood's Pastor Steve Shaw has been pastoring 38 years.

This is my 775th all-time I Beat Pete Challenge. If you have a challenge for me email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

