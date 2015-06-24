I Beat Pete: Putts for Mutts

I Beat Pete this week not only promotes a golf event, but showcases dogs that are up for adoption and in need of a home.

We had to putt under mutts for this week's challenge. Much like playing on a putt putt course, these dogs could move any time and block your shot.

The Haven Animal Care Shelter is hosting a putt for mutts event Friday at 11 at Meadowbrook Golf Course.

Watch the video and take a look at these dogs and see what you think. You can check out dogs up for adoption at havenacs.org or go by the Haven and visit the dogs at 4501 N. FM 1729. The Haven's phone number is 806-763-0092.

Having won 11 of my last 12 challenges, I'm always up for a new challenge. Email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com with your challenge.

Copyright 2015 KCBD. All rights reserved.