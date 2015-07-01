I Beat Pete: Ragball Rematch vs. Littlefield Wildcats

The Littlefield Wildcats had an improbable run all the way to the State Tournament this season.

They excited not only their community, but all of West Texas. This bunch of baseball boys started the season 0-4, but made the playoffs with a 14-11 record.

Never giving up, they upset Idalou, swept Muleshoe and Shallowater along the way and were rewarded with their first trip to State in school history.

The Wildcats lost in the State Semifinals and I reached out to Coach Mitch McNeese, offering a challenge rematch to give this great team one more chance to play.

Last July, I took a team out to Littlefield to play the Wildcats. They jumped on us 13-5, but we rallied late and pulled out an 18-15 win.

This gave the Wildcats a chance for redemption and a chance to play in Littlefield one more time.

I was honored to play against these Wildcats and I thank them for exciting all of West Texas during their baseball run.

