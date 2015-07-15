I Beat Pete: Indoor Skydiving

Being on vacation for 10 days in the Pacific Northwest, I was feeling adventurous and decided to try indoor skydiving in Seattle at iFly.

No jumping out of an airplane and no parachute.

A vertical wind tunnel gives a wall to wall cushion of air to float on.

For my challenge, I had to get in there for some free falling and get some serious air.

iFly Seattle has the fastest wind tunnel in the nation reaching 220 MPH.

Would I be able to be one with the wind? I am used to our West Texas wind

Check out the challenge. If you are interested in indoor skydiving, iFly is also in our State in Dallas. Houston and Austin.

If you have an I Beat Pete challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

