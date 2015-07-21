Being a business owner can be challenging, but imagine running your own restaurant before the age of 25.

Well, that's exactly what one Muleshoe native is doing.

23-year-old Craig Black says he always dreamed of opening up his own restaurant and that dream became a reality earlier this year, when he opened up the only barbeque joint in town.

YOUTUBE: Muleshoe native makes restaurant dream a reality at age 23

But, why barbeque?

"I stuck with what I knew with barbeque and I chose barbeque being in Muleshoe because it's something we don't have," Black said. "And, everything else I kind of wanted to add to that, with a barbeque kitchen I can do that."

Black says he moved to Denver for culinary school, but quickly realized he wanted to go back home.

"I love it here,” Black said. “My whole family is from here, I mean, Muleshoe. I want to say my great great grandparents came to Muleshoe and we have a huge family here... I just kind of always loved it here and enjoyed it."

He says the restaurant, called "Grandaddy's" is named after his grandfather and even has a few mementos from him in the restaurant.

