Muleshoe residents cool off with their own local water park

We know it gets hot here on the South Plains in the summer time and in Muleshoe, residents have a fun way to cool off.
The water park has been open for five years now.
And the town's city manager, David Brunson, says it's a way for kids and family's to get out and spend time together.
"It also brings a lot of folks to town,” Brunson said. “We get a lot of Clovis and Portales people that come over here on a real regular basis. Then we have folks from surrounding cities that come to enjoy the pool."
The water park includes a diving area, slide, lazy river, dressing rooms and concessions stands.
