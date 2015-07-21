Muleshoe residents cool off with their own local water park

We know it gets hot here on the South Plains in the summer time and in Muleshoe, residents have a fun way to cool off.

The water park has been open for five years now.

And the town's city manager, David Brunson, says it's a way for kids and family's to get out and spend time together.

"It also brings a lot of folks to town,” Brunson said. “We get a lot of Clovis and Portales people that come over here on a real regular basis. Then we have folks from surrounding cities that come to enjoy the pool."

The water park includes a diving area, slide, lazy river, dressing rooms and concessions stands.

