99-year-old man is one of Muleshoe's longest living residents

One of Muleshoe's longest living residents now lives at Park View Nursing Care Center here in town.

Glen Williams certainly has accomplished a lot in his lifetime.

At 99-years-old he still recalls many memories here in town.

Author, traveling preacher, a Bailey County commissioner, and the county judge, he says he attributes his long fulfilling life to working hard.

"I worked, well I worked and I just tried to live a nice life,” Williams said. “I didn't set out to live 100 years or any time."

Turning 100-years-old in less than a month, this author says he always lived his life with his family and religion as his top priorities.

