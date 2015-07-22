I Beat Pete: Dunk Tank Challenge with the Muleshoe Mules

With our Live Community Coverage Tour making a stop in Muleshoe on Wednesday, I was excited to do a challenge out here.

With football king thanks to the Mules stellar pigskin program and the temperature in the 90's, we set up a dunk tank and threw footballs at the target trying to soak each other.

Muleshoe had quarterback Danny Campos, wide receiver Jason Flores, tight end Triston Boehning and Elias Agguire all taking aim at me and trying to send me swimming.

We played four quarters in this wet water war. Check out the video and if you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

