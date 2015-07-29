I Beat Pete: Grape Olympics

This week I headed out to Brownfield in Terry County, the Grape Capital of Texas.
We had 3 events to compete in...grape stomping, a grape toss on a board that was made to look like me and shooting grapes off straws with a BB gun.
Saturday is A Taste of Terry County Vineyard Festival as you can tour some of the 60 vineyards in the County. Then there is a food and wine event that evening.
Check out the challenge and see who cried sour grapes.
If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com
Copyright 2015 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.