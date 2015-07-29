I Beat Pete: Grape Olympics

This week I headed out to Brownfield in Terry County, the Grape Capital of Texas.

We had 3 events to compete in...grape stomping, a grape toss on a board that was made to look like me and shooting grapes off straws with a BB gun.

Saturday is A Taste of Terry County Vineyard Festival as you can tour some of the 60 vineyards in the County. Then there is a food and wine event that evening.

Check out the challenge and see who cried sour grapes.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

Copyright 2015 KCBD. All rights reserved.