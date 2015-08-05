i Beat Pete: Human Hungry Hungry Hippo

No doubt you've played the tabletop game, Hungry Hungry Hippos. It's been around since 1978. Now the game is being played in human form. It's popular with youth church groups. We did our challenge out at the Science Spectrum.

In the table game, you push your hippos button trying to eat marbles for points. In Human Hungry Hungry Hippo, you lay on a dolly and get pushed out to a bevy of colored balls, trying to chomp down on them with a laundry basket. You can't use your hands to aid collecting the balls.

I was hungry to snap a 2 challenge losing streak and I wore a Hutto Hippos shirt for the challenge. It was a lot of fun and I'm sure you'll want to start playing this fun popular version of the game.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

I'm booked up months in advance, so contact me as early as possible and maybe you'll get to say I Beat Pete.

