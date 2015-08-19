I Beat Pete: Bowling Challenge

This week I headed out to Whitewood Lanes on 50th street for a bowling challenge against their youth league featuring bowlers from age 4 to 18.

I'm not a good bowler, in fact I bowl using the wrong fingers. I average 125-150 so I added on my team from the NewsChannel 11 Weather team Cary Allen, an avid bowler.

We faced 3 groups of the youth and had to win 2 of the 3 match ups to win the challenge.

Entering this week with an 18-14 record, I hope I could strike back and get a win this week. I was also hoping Cary would pay it forward and lead us to victory.

Whitewood Lanes is accepting bowlers for their leagues which start in September. Ask for Sherry Hall.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

I am booked up months in advance so if you have a time sensitive event, please let me know ASAP.

In December I'm doing my 800th challenge so I'm looking for a great creative challenge and maybe you can say I beat Pete!

