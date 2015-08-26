I Beat Pete: Jungle Ball

This week's I Beat Pete Challenge was jungle ball as we head out to Irons Middle School. Tennis Coach Cory Axton says you can play with 6 to 10 players, but we used 5 on a side for our challenge.

You play on the entire tennis court. The goal is to keep the ball bouncing. You can't tough the ball twice, so teamwork is key. When the ball starts rolling, the point is won by the other side.

This makes it interesting, if you hit the tennis ball through an open gate, you get 5 points. You only play to 7, so that's a big time play.

We played a best of 7. The action was fast and furious. You try to hit the ball off the back fence and hope it ricochets where no one can keep it bouncing.

We had a blast playing this.

This was challenge number 785 for me. If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

Copyright 2015 KCBD. All rights reserved.