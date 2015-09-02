I Beat Pete: Watermelon Hoops in Plains

This week we headed out to Plains, Texas where they will host their annual Watermelon Roundup on Saturday - a lot of fun for the family. The challenge was watermelon hoops. We used cull watermelons that were not for consumption or for sale for the challenge.

We faced members of the Plains Cowgirls basketball team. In 2014, Plains won the State Championship with a basketball, but how would they fare shooting watermelons that weighed 10-12 pounds each?

So far this season, our record is 20-14 as I close in on 800 challenge lifetime.

Take a look at the watermelon hoops challenge and check out the Watermelon Roundup Saturday with free watermelon, entertainment, vendors and a car show out in Plains.

If you have a challenge for me, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com. I'm booked up for months, so get to me early if your promoting a time-sensitive event.

Copyright 2015 KCBD. All rights reserved.