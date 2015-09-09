I Beat Pete: Blindfold Horseshoes

This week we headed to the Texas Tech Equestrian Center for a blindfold horseshoe challenge. Among our challengers, the new Texas Tech Ranch Horse Coach Chance O'Neal and new Texas Tech Rodeo Coach Brent Hodges.

It was tough to get a ringers when you couldn't see where you were throwing.

Coach O'Neal even threw one from his horse. He's taking over a Texas Tech Ranch Horse team that's won 5 of the last 7 National Collegiate Championships.

This weekend is the 27th annual National Cowboy Symposium Friday through Sunday at the Civic Center. Coach O'Neal will do some horse demonstrations at the event.

If you have a challenge for me, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com. I am booked up months in advance, but am looking for an amazing challenge for my 800th all time challenge in December.

Copyright 2015 KCBD. All rights reserved.